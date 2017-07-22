Puppet Masters
Libtards go nuts as Jill Stein mocks DNC for "ludicrous Russia conspiracy theories"
Cristina Lail
The Gateway Pundit
Fri, 21 Jul 2017 21:07 UTC
The Gateway Pundit
The liberals went crazy and attacked her for 'carrying the water for the GOP'. There is something so satisfying about watching liberals attack each other!
Jill Stein sent out a tweet slamming the DNC saying, 'Unlike the Dems, I didn't sabotage Bernie Sanders in the primaries, then try to cover my tracks with ludicrous Russia conspiracy theories." OUCH! Hey Jill Stein is on point with this tweet, but every broken clock is right twice a day!
Stein sent out another tweet ripping into the Democrat elites saying they are wasting their time with conspiracy theories:
The liberal lunatics who bathe in Russian conspiracy theories weren't too pleased with Stein's truth bomb:
Comment: The left is willing to divide the nation, risk civil war in America and risk nuclear war with Russia simply because they still can't get over the reality that they lost! Not a single shred of evidence has been presented that actually proves Russia interfered with the U.S. election.
Reader Comments
I'm calling bullshite. This is the same woman who came out after the election to try and win Hillary the Outhouse after the fact. I lost all faith and trust in Jill when she did that. Now she is trying to save face by bashing the same party she spent millions on to assist. Must be hypocrite day today or something.
The Democratic Party and it's Hillary supporters seems to have raised the bar on being pathetic. Along side "deep state".
Stein is channeling her inner "Bernie" -- an opponent of the Democratic machine…and then supporting it…and then being against it again.
When libtards go "nuts", how does anyone tell that they aren't conservatives?
locust Since I still can't find an edit button anywhere around here…change my last line to this --
When libtards go "nuts", they're indistinguishable from conserva-turds.
After all, judging by this article Today is a "Slurs are okay" day, and I wouldn't want to ruin anyone's celebration of intolerance by pleading for solidarity, let alone politeness.
