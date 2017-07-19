The International Monetary Fund has again found that Greece's debt is unsustainable under every scenario, according to the report the Executive Council will be discussing on Thursday to decide on the Fund's participation in the Greek program, sources say.Washington sources suggest that the Executive Council will tell the eurozone that unless creditors offer more debt-relief measures, the IMF will not be able to participate in the Greek program with funds.The IMF's baseline scenario is identical to the one presented in February, with the debt being unsustainable after 2030, as servicing it will require more than 20 percent of gross domestic product. The IMF will also likely warn about weaknesses in the Greek credit system, claiming it will need additional funding of 10 billion euros.An IMF source said that the chances of the fund disbursing the 1.6 billion euros Athens has requested "are limited."This is why, according to IMF sources, the report to be discussed includes no time limit for the review of the debt's sustainability that would determine the Fund's definitive participation in the program.In most other cases of countries with a similar status in the past, with an agreement on "approval in principle," a one-month period was granted for the IMF to decide whether it would activate a program or not. In Greece's case it is obvious that the IMF has decided to remain flexible, granting a margin to the eurozone to act as it considers best for the lightening of the Greek debt. It is therefore possible that the IMF remains only as a consultant up to the end of the Greek program in August 2018.