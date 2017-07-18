Science & Technology
Coming soon! Facial recognition software for police body cameras
Patrick Tucker
Defense One
Mon, 17 Jul 2017 07:54 UTC
Even if the cop who pulls you over doesn't recognize you, the body camera on his chest just might in the future.
Device-maker Motorola announced Monday that would partner with artificial intelligence software startup Neurala to build "real-time learning for a person of interest search" on Motorola products such as the Si500 body camera for police, the AI firm announced in a press release today.
Italian-born neuroscientist and Neurala founder Massimiliano Versace is the creator of patent-pending image recognition and machine learning technology. It's similar to other machine learning methods but far more scalable, so a device carried by that cop on his shoulder can learn to recognize shapes and — potentially faces — as quickly and reliably as a much larger and more powerful computer. It works by mimicking the mammalian brain, rather than the way computers have worked traditionally.
Versace's research was funded, in part, by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency or DARPA under a program called SyNAPSE. In a 2010 paper for IEEE Spectrum, he describes the breakthrough. Basically, a tiny constellation of processors do the work of different parts of the brain — which is sometimes called neuromorphic computation — or "computation that can be divided up between hardware that processes like the body of a neuron and hardware that processes the way dendrites and axons do." Versace's research shows that AIs can learn in that environment using a lot less code.
Decreasing the amount of code needed for image recognition means a lot less processing, which means smaller computers needing less power can accomplish these tasks. Eventually, you get to the point where a computer the size of a body camera can recognize an image that camera has been told to look for, or at least do a lot more of the 'learning' required to make the match.
"This can unlock new applications for public safety users. In the case of a missing child, imagine if the parent showed the child's photo to a nearby police officer on patrol. The officer's body-worn camera sees the photo, the AI engine 'learns' what the child looks like and deploys an engine to the body-worn cameras of nearby officers, quickly creating a team searching for the child," Paul Steinberg, Chief Technology Officer, Motorola Solutions explained in a press release.
Neurala and Motorola hope to demonstrate capability on a prototype device at some point in the (unspecified) future.
Motorola competitor Axon (formally Taser,) which also makes body cameras for cops, is also looking to integrate on-camera artificial intelligence into future products.
It's just fantastic how it's all for our benefit. Just how many crimes do all those public big brother cameras stop in all the major cities?
Motorola should move to Israel
Companies that willingly and eagerly develop things for the police to use against citizens (ostensibly for criminals, as always) are traitorous organizations in themselves. The sell outs to their own peoples.
What is a criminal? I guess it depends on who is judging. And if a profoundly sick, for profit state is the accuser, then what? Can you expect anything it does to be in your interest, the public's, or its own? At what point will the peoples say enough is enough? Will the people revolt when the last law has been written, when it is a crime to just live ? To walk down the street? ride a bike? When?
Talk to John Q Public, they will tell you. It's THE LAW.
What law? Who's law?
This society's law.
Oh I see. So did YOU personally have any say in that law, or was this or that law made for you , by your elected politician ostensibly in your best interest?
It was made by someone in the government/state.
Who exactly?
I don't know. Someone who knows better I guess.
Do you agree with these laws?
I don't know, I guess some of them.
Is this a free country?
Yes I think so, compared to others. ( Keep in mind not from first hand knowledge, but false images and narratives manufacture by the MSM for your benefit and freedom)
Yes indeed, you are free. Free to pay You have that one god and state given right which will never be revoked. The right to pay
