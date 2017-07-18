Brazen Donald Trump urged the PM to "fix it" for him to get a warm welcome in Britain.And he warned he won't set foot here until the public start liking him.The US President made his shameless plea in a private conversation with Theresa May to plan his state visit — now postponed until next year.A transcript of the chat, seen by senior diplomats, reveals his touchiness. Mr Trump says:She replies awkwardly: "Well, you know what the British press are like."He replies:"So, if you can fix it for me, it would make things a lot easier.A source said: "He seemed to think the PM would be able to smooth the path for him to get a warm welcome."But she tried to explain she has no power to dictate how newspapers and media might decide to cover his visit."After all, we are not North Korea."He said he would not agree a date until people support him coming."Downing Street would not comment.