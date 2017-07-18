© www.globallookpress.com
US President warns he will not visit until he can guarantee a good reception and pleas with Theresa May to help influence public

Brazen Donald Trump urged the PM to "fix it" for him to get a warm welcome in Britain.

And he warned he won't set foot here until the public start liking him.

The US President made his shameless plea in a private conversation with Theresa May to plan his state visit — now postponed until next year.

Two million people signed a petition calling for Mr Trump's proposed trip to be axed.

A transcript of the chat, seen by senior diplomats, reveals his touchiness. Mr Trump says: "I haven't had great coverage out there lately, Theresa."

She replies awkwardly: "Well, you know what the British press are like."

He replies: "I still want to come, but I'm in no rush.

"So, if you can fix it for me, it would make things a lot easier.

"When I know I'm going to get a better reception, I'll come and not before."

A source said: "He seemed to think the PM would be able to smooth the path for him to get a warm welcome.

"But she tried to explain she has no power to dictate how newspapers and media might decide to cover his visit.

"After all, we are not North Korea.

"He said he would not agree a date until people support him coming."

Downing Street would not comment.