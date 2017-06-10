Mines in northern Chile have suspended key operations afterovernight and into Wednesday, companies told Reuters.BHP Billiton's Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, saidState-run Codelco [COBRE.UL] said mining activities at its flagship Chuquicamata deposit and at nearby Radomiro Tomic and Ministro Hales had been suspended as a preventative measure, while Antofagasta said Centinela and Zaldivar had suffered intermittent interruptions.Polish miner KGHM's Sierra Gorda said it was considering whether to restrict some operations as a precaution.No damage has yet been reported.In April 2016, torrential downpours led rivers to burst their banks and caused suspension of mining activities in a clutch of mines near capital city Santiago. In 2015 rain made roads impassable in northern Chile's Atacama region, crimping output for a number of miners.Chile is the world's biggest copper exporter.(Reporting by Fabian Cambero, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)