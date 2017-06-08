© Colin Halpin / YouTube

CCTV footage has emerged online, apparently showing the moment UK police arrived at the scene of the London Borough Market stabbing rampage and gunned down the three attackers.In a blurred soundless video, recorded from a security computer monitor, the three suspects are seen walking down Stoney Street in Borough Market before rushing to attack a passerby.Moments later, a police car arrives at the scene and three officers armed with submachine guns jump out. Another police car arrives at the scene and more officers are seen running to help neutralize the assailants.The police apparently shoot the suspects after they seemingly refuse to surrender. One of them runs towards an officer, who along with his colleagues, continue shooting until the suspect is down on the ground, motionless.On June 3, three terrorists Rachid Redouane, Youssef Zaghba, and Khuram Shazad Butt drove a van at high speed through a crowd on London Bridge. After crashing their vehicle, the jihadists abandoned the van and rushed on foot to the nearby Borough Market restaurant area to stab people with long knives.Eight people were killed and 48 were injured in the attack. Police announced that they killed the attackers within eight minutes after receiving the first reports of the attack.