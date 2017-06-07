© Asian World



Red flags, missed

ISIS recruiters

MI5's open door

from 2011 to around early-2013, MI5 operated an 'open door' policy for Britons to travel and fight in Libya and Syria. Foreign fighters told MEE that their travels had been facilitated by Britain's security services.

"As he waited to board the plane, he said the same MI5 officer called him to tell him that he had 'sorted it out'...

Another British citizen with experience of fighting in both Libya and in Syria with rebel groups also told MEE that he had been able to travel to and from the UK without disruption.

'No questions were asked,' he said."

MI5 and ISIS recruiters, sitting in a tree

"It's a fabric of subtle interlocking needs: the [British authorities] need be in a backchannel conversation with someone working the steam valve of Muslim anger; Bakri needs health insurance."

"According to a former US Army intelligence officer, John Loftus, three senior al-Muhajiroun figures — Mr Bakri Mohammed, Abu Hamza and Haroon Rashid Aswat — were recruited by MI6 in 1996 to influence Islamist activities in the Balkans."

"The security services repeatedly prevented Scotland Yard from pursuing criminal investigations against hate preacher Anjem Choudary... Met counter-terror officers often felt they had enough evidence to build a case against the radicalising cleric, only to be told to hang fire by MI5, because he was crucial to one of their on-going investigations."

"I am gobsmacked that we allowed him to carry on as long as long as he did. He was up to his neck in it but the police can't do full investigations on people if the security service say they are working on a really big job, because they have the priority. That is what they did constantly. While the police might have had lots of evidence they were pulled back by the security service because he [Choudary] was one of the people they were monitoring. It was very frustrating and did cause some tension but we were told we had to consider the bigger picture."

The bigger picture: war

"It was only in 2013 when groups such as ISIS started to harm US and UK interests in Syria and Iraq, and kill US and UK citizens, that any action at all was taken to stop British jihadists from travelling, or arresting and charging those who returned. At this time it's likely a tipping point was reached in the inherent conflict between MI6 priorities in furthering UK govt policy to overthrow Gaddafi and Assad, and MI5's stated priority of keeping the UK safe from terrorism — indeed, it's likely a tipping point was also reached internally within MI5 itself. In any event, from 2013 action started to be taken, which suggests government policy changed."

"The decision to change the threat level was based primarily on developments in Syria and Iraq, where the terrorist group ISIL controls swathes of territory. We believe more than 500 British nationals have traveled to Syria and Iraq, many of them to fight... ISIL and its western fighters now represent one of the most serious terrorist threats we face."

Collusion

It was Theresa May's own 'open door' policy toward Britons fighting in foreign theaters which directly facilitated the expansion of this threat.

"In the 1980s, Saudi began paying for operations with large sums of money — which was considered acceptable in the interests of landing a blow on the USSR's influence in the region. As a result, though, our intelligence services became increasingly dependent on Saudi funding. If they wanted to avoid Congressional or parliamentary oversight, and to continue expanding difficult and sensitive off-the-books operations, they would go instead to their Gulf partners."

"The assumption is that this doesn't affect the integrity of intelligence, but clearly it does. The Gulf states have become paymasters for increasing expenditures on intelligence operations that the security services would prefer not be disclosed."

"We should start by surfacing these matters into consciousness. Only then can we begin the conversations needed to resolve them. We need to understand that the tension between fighting a 'war on terror' while at the same time in some ways being in bed with terrorists, has produced a disaster."

"Only a fully empowered and totally independent inquiry could establish the truth of the matter however — and there's no sign that this is likely to happen anytime soon."