Moore, famous for political documentaries such as Fahrenheit 9/11 and Bowling for Columbine, has warned that leaking government information "might get dangerous."
In a letter posted to the site, however, Moore said "we're running out of time" to oust President Donald Trump from his position of power.
"From the time you opened this letter to the time you get to the bottom of it, there's a decent chance that our president will have violated the constitution, obstructed justice, lied to the American people, encouraged or supported acts of violence, or committed some horrible mistake that would've ended any other politician's career (or sent you or I to jail)," Moore writes.TrumpiLeaks also includes an encrypted email address and PGP fingerprint for people to send information whilst obscuring their online identity. Moore advises people providing information via post to use "a mailbox rather than going into a post office."
"Donald Trump thinks he's above the law. He acts like he's above the law. He's stated that he's above the law.
"Make no mistake - Donald J. Trump has no intention of leaving the White House until January 20, 2025. How old will you be in 2025? That's how long he plans to be your president. How much damage will have been done to the country and the world by then? And that is why we must act," Moore added.
An award winning filmmaker, Moore is a fervent critic of Trump.
In December 2016, Moore launched a scathing attack on the Republican president, claiming that "Donald Trump is gonna get us killed."
TrumpiLeaks: Filmmaker Michael Moore launches whistleblowing website aimed to oust the presidentFilmmaker Michael Moore is urging White House staff and members of law enforcement to leak information about misconduct in the US government to his new website TrumpiLeaks. The website contains...