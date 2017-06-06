© REUTERS/Nate Raymond/File Photo



A Massachusetts judge ruled that two doctors may move forward with a lawsuit seeking an order that the state's murder and manslaughter laws do not apply to physicians who offer lethal medications to terminally ill patients.The doctors have proven there is a controversy regarding the law that is worth the court's time to consider, Ames said in the decision, noting that she had not yet made a determination on the merits of their argument.The lawsuit aims to include Massachusetts among states such as Oregon, Washington, Vermont, California and Colorado and the District of Columbia that allow physicians to provide aid in dying, according to right-to-die advocates.The lawsuit seeks a ruling holding that manslaughter charges cannot be applied to physicians who write a prescription to terminally ill competent adults who request medication that they could choose to self-administer to aid in their death."We are pleased with the court's decision because it will allow our clients to challenge the constitutionality of the law without having to take actions that could risk prosecution by an aggressive district attorney," said John Kappos, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said in a statement.A spokeswoman for Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, who was named as a defendant along with the Cape and Islands County district attorney and is defending the case, declined to comment.The lawsuit is being pursued by nonprofit right-to-die organization Compassion & Choices.In 2012, voters narrowly defeated a ballot initiative that would have legalized the practice.