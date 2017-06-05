© Global Look Press

President Trump has renewed calls for his controversial travel ban, stating that the US is already taking part in the "extreme vetting" of those entering the country. He urged the Justice Department to seek a tougher version of its "watered down" ban."People, the lawyers, and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!" US President Donald Trump tweeted.That comment comes despite White House press secretary Sean Spicer saying earlier this year that the proposed measure was in fact not a travel ban, but a vetting system "to keep America safe."Trump went on to say that the justice department should have stayed with his original travel ban, rather than making a "watered down" and "politically correct" version.He claimed the justice department should ask for an "expedited hearing" of the "watered down" ban, while also seeking a tougher version.The leader concluded the series of tweets by stating thatWhen confronted by the CNN host on the president's remarks, national security aide Sebastian Gorka said the travel ban had nothing to do with "race or religion," otherwise "why would those two nations [Indonesia and Egypt], the most populous Muslim nation and the most populous Arab nation, not be included on the executive order?"Trump's travel ban, which places temporary restrictions on travel from several Muslim-majority countries, hassince the president signed the original executive order in January.The order received a backlash from politicians across the US and the world, and prompted global protests.A revised travel ban was later signed by Trump, but was also blocked by the courts. Last week, the administration submitted an appeal to the Supreme Court over lower court decisions to block the revised travel ban.In a tweet last week, Donald Trump said the courts needs to "give us back our rights," while insisting that the travel ban is needed "as an extra level of safety."Back then, Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores also said thatThe US leader's Monday tweets come just two days after a deadly terrorist attack in London left seven people dead and many more injured.The president took aim at the mayor of London following the attack, stating: "At least seven dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is 'no reason to be alarmed!'"Less than two weeks before the London assault, a separate attack on a concert in Manchester, UK left 22 people dead and 119 others injured."So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives, murdered by evil losers," Trump said at the time.