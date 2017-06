© Mahfouz Abu TurkAPA images



Demolition surge

Thousands of families still displaced

Impunity

"The occupation denies Palestinians control over basic aspects of daily life, whether they live in the Gaza Strip or in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem," according to a report released Wednesday by the UN humanitarian coordination agency OCHA.OCHA head David Carden said. That crisis is particularly acute right now in the Gaza Strip, where a lack of electricity, on top of a 10-year Israeli blockade and successive military assaults, has brought the territory to the brink of collapse Palestinians saw in 2016 the highest number of Israeli demolitions of homes and other structures since the UN began keeping records in 2009. The number of donor-funded structures demolished was also unprecedented, nearly tripling from the previous year.The majority lost their homes on thefrom Israeli occupation authorities that are next to impossible for Palestinians to obtain. But 156 people were made homeless byIsrael's policy of revenge against family members of accused persons is reserved exclusively for Palestinians and is never used against Jewish settlers in the West Bank.Israel's demolitions create "a coercive environment" leading to forced displacement and "forcible transfer," the UN states.Meanwhile, reconstruction in Gaza continues to face major impediments. By the end of 2016, only 22 percent of homes destroyed during Israel's 2014 military assault that left more than 2,200 Palestinians dead had been rebuilt.The UN says the quantity of cement allowed into Gaza is far short of the need, resulting in the ongoing suffering of these families.Palestinians and international law experts have previously accused UN agencies of complicity in Israel's illegal blockade, by participating in the so-calledAlmost a third of applicants were denied in 2016, up from just 4 percent the year before.Palestinian fatalities in Gaza and the West Bank did decline in 2016. In the West Bank, 99 Palestinians were killed, the UN says, a third of them children . Thirty-six Palestinians were killed in the Hebron area and 26 in Jerusalem."While the trends vary from one year to the next, the pervasive lack of protection and accountability for violations of international law remains," OCHA's Carden said.The report also notes thatfor civilian deaths in Gaza three years on from the 2014 offensive: "Impunity denies victims and survivors the justice and redress they deserve, and prevents the deterrence of future violations."That report called for effective measures to compel Israel to respect Palestinian rights, including support for boycott, divestment and sanctions. Instead, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres quickly withdrew the report under pressure from the United States.As the occupation enters its 51st year, there's little sign that any governments - or the UN itself - take seriously their own obligations to end their complicity in Israel's violations and begin to hold it accountable.