Puppet Masters
So remember all those times Democrats said Russia hacked the French election? About that...
Caitlin Johnstone
Sat, 27 May 2017 21:37 UTC
Trouble is, it's all bullshit. There is literally nothing linking Russia to the hacking attempt France experienced, and there never was.
For whatever reason, be it a grudge with America or just good old-fashioned honesty, France is no longer playing along with this particular fabrication. Guillaume Poupard, the head of France's cyber security agency, told the Associated Press that there was "no trace" of Russian meddling and that the hack of the Macron campaign was "was so generic and simple that it could have been practically anyone."
This is important to keep track of, because the propagandists are about to shift away from this gaping plot hole in the narrative they've been spinning for a month, and soon all the brainwashed Democratic neocons are going to be speaking as though it never happened in a creepy display of real-world Orwellian doublethink. So let's all get very clear on this before the revisionism begins: these people were indeed using the story about Russia hacking France's electoral infrastructure to bolster their case for the still completely unproven allegation that Russia hacked the Democratic party in the 2016 US election cycle.
Here is Snopes on May 10, calmly assuring its foam-brained readers that many trustworthy US sources attest that the Kremlin was responsible for the hack.
Here is Reuters on May 9 making its trusting audience aware that the US is "increasingly convinced that Russia hacked French election".
Here is the New York Times on May 8 on how France has defied "Putin's meddling", and writing that "The Russian hacking attack intended to disrupt the French election was a reminder that cyberattacks can also be defeated"on May 10.
Here is the CIA-funded Washington Post reporting that "Emmanuel Macron has won the French presidential election, despite yet another Russian intervention in support of a candidate (Marine Le Pen) whose views are decidedly illiberal and pro-Kremlin" on May 8, commenting on how "Putin's Russia's meddling in the French election" on May 12, and providing atranscript of multiple Senators promulgating the narrative that Russia hacked the French election at a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Here is The Register saying "Just so we're all clear on this: Russia hacked the French elections, US Republicans and Dems" on May 9.
Here is Vox still advancing the false narrative a couple of days ago, saying "The fingerprints on the attack implicated Russian hackers; immediately comparisons were made to efforts to undermine Hillary Clinton's campaign in the final weeks of the 2016 presidential election."
There are many, many, many more; a Google search of "Russia French election hack" turns up 3.5 million results. This completely false story has been used for nearly a month to add fuel to the anti-Russia fire the mass media propaganda machine has been laboring day and night to keep going.
Again, this was something establishment loyalists brought up over and over and over again over the last month to substantiate their anti-Russia arguments. The intellectually honest thing to do when one of the points you claim to base your position upon collapses is to reevaluate your position, but this will not happen. It didn't happen when gaping plot holes in the Crowdstrike report surfaced in March, it didn't happen when Hillary's "seventeen agencies agree it was Russian hackers" story was ripped to shreds last month when it turned out to have been only three agencies (one of which was the NSA, who got the French election data wrong), and it's not going to happen now. There has not been one shred of proof presented to the public that Russia actually did the thing that sparked off all this Russophobic hysteria in the first place, and key points of the establishment argument keep collapsing, but these mindless automatons keep marching to the beat of the deep state drummer.
As I've been saying a lot lately, America's unelected power establishment needs to push for regime change in both Damascus and Moscow in order to nail down a large amount of crucial geopolitical influence in some key regions, and they need to manufacture public support for the insane, world-threatening escalations necessary to do that. By constantly spinning Putin as a dangerous criminal mastermind who can dictate outcomes of elections, fill the internet with bots and shills and control the direction of public discourse despite Russia's relatively tiny economy, the oligarchy is able to keep people sufficiently afraid to stop them from asking if maybe it's time to start removing NATO troops from the Russian border and stay the fuck away from Syria.
David Swanson wrote a solid piece for Consortium News about how the whole anti-Russia narrative essentially boils down to the mass media repeating unsubstantiated assertions in an assertive, authoritative tone over and over again until people erroneously "assume that at some point someone actually established that it was a fact."
Well nobody has established it as a fact. Repeating something over and over again as though it is a fact does not make it a fact. Saying it seems like something Russia would do does not make it a fact. Mocking someone who doesn't believe it's a fact does not make it a fact. Calling someone who disagrees with it a Russian shill does not make it a fact. For a nation with such an extensive history of using lies, propaganda and false flags to manufacture consent for military escalations, the American power establishment is coming up awfully short on facts. We need to keep pointing at this.
