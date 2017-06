© Ho / Brazilian Civil Police / AFP

Brazilian police seized 60 assault rifles hidden in a shipment of swimming pool heaters on a plane flying into Rio de Janeiro's Galeao International Airport from Miami on Thursday.A joint operation by Brazilian police and a unit specializing in firearms uncovered the cache following an X-ray of the supposed pool heaters at Rio's airport.Police arrested four people, one reportedly a customs agent, in connection with the haul and are investigating an exporter in Miami. The weapons' street value is $4.2 million, according to Brazilian paper Estadao The four arrests are the result of a two-year operation which Estadao reports began in 2015 when a military police officer was murdered in São Gonçalo, in the Rio metropolitan region. The pistol used to kill the officer was seized and traced to a specialized arms trafficking ring.Speaking at a press conference, Rio's Security Secretary Roberto Sá criticized the laws he considers insufficient in tackling arms smuggling.Brazil's security forces are struggling to prevent powerful automatic weapons from falling into the hands of drug gangs and militia groups who control many of the slums, known as favelas, in Brazil's major cities.