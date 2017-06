© US Department of State / YouTube

This could be the most uncomfortable State Department press briefing moment yet.During a press conference about US President Donald Trump's recent trip to the Middle East, AFP journalist Dave Clark asked a department official why the US criticizes the Iranian elections and its record on democracy, but not Saudi Arabia.Clark asked Stuart Jones, acting assistant secretary for Near Eastern Affairs,with a brief comment, saying that during this trip, the US made "significant progress with Saudi and GCC partners in both making a strong statement against extremism"."Clearly, one source of extremism, one terrorism threat, is coming from Iran, and that's coming from a part of the Iranian apparatus that is not at all responsive to its electorate," Jones added.