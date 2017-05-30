© TASS



Egypt called on Russia to help it fight Islamist militants that have staged a series of devastating attacks in the Arab country as senior officials of the two countries met in Cairo on May 29.Egypt has been conducting air strikes against militant training camps in eastern Libya since a May 26 attack on Coptic Christians traveling to a monastery killed 29 people. The extremist group Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility.Egypt also has been battling IS militants on the Sinai Peninsula. That group claimed responsibility for an explosion that brought down a Russian airliner in November 2015, killing all 224 people on board.He said Egypt was seeking "security and intelligence cooperation to eliminate this phenomenon."Shoukry said the attack on Christians showed that Libyan militants want to target Egypt and destabilize the most populous Arab country.