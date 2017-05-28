Puppet Masters
Macron: 'Many international problems can't be resolved without Russia'
RT
Sun, 28 May 2017 07:55 UTC
The French leader noted that he will seek a "demanding dialogue" with Russia, but "that still means having dialogue."
Elaborating on the particular issues that demand Russian participation, he emphasized the situations in Syria and Ukraine - among the topics to be discussed during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Paris.
"I am going to discuss the situation in Syria during the meeting in Versailles," he said, adding that the crisis can be resolved through a comprehensive political approach. The French president said that a Normandy format meeting, including Russia, Ukraine, Germany, and France, should be held in the nearest future to discuss the Ukrainian conflict as well.
Macron said that "it is necessary to go forward with the implementation of the Minsk agreements," which outline a roadmap for peace for eastern Ukraine. According to Macron, the sanctions against Russia imposed over the Ukraine crisis and Moscow's alleged meddling in it must remain in place until the situation is resolved. The sanctions on Russia - which has repeatedly denied being a party to the conflict, while stressing its commitment to the Minsk agreement - were touched upon during this year's G7 summit.
While acknowledging the need to keep the sanctions in place and even possibly expanding them, the international leaders also stressed the importance of further cooperation with Moscow over international issues such as terrorism.
The Russian president will arrive in Paris at the invitation of his French counterpart on May 29 to discuss a wide range of issues, including international affairs and bilateral relations. This will be the first time Putin has met Macron after being elected as the French president on May 7, defeating Marine Le Pen in the second round of the election.
Comment: So 'they' want to punish Russia with more sanctions, hold it to the Minsk agreements that don't apply, yet have Russia's help to rectify the abominable situation 'they' caused in Syria with the terrorism 'they' have not-so covertly supported. On par for the West. It is obvious Macron hasn't an original thought to call his own.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Macron: 'Many international problems can't be resolved without Russia'French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged the importance of dialogue with Russia in resolving certain international problems during the G7 summit in Italy. The statement comes ahead of his...