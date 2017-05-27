Earth Changes
Lightning bolt kills 2 in Saptari, Nepal
The Himalayan Times
Fri, 26 May 2017 09:20 UTC
Police identified the deceased as 25-year-old woman Rubina Chaudhary of Surunga Municipality-4 and 40-year-old man Surendra Mukhiya of Hanumannagar Kankalini Municipality-4 in the district.
Both of them died on the spot, according to police.
It has been learned that both of them were struck by a thunder bolt while working in their field.
- Dr. Peter Gøtzsche exposes Big Pharma as organized crime
- Is school literally driving kids crazy?
- No common sense allowed: The idiocy of medical public relations
- The important health benefits of family meal time
- Vaccine tyranny: German kindergartens forced to report parents who refuse vaccination advice
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Healing Hugs and Therapeutic Touch
- CDC: Death rate for Alzheimer's patients has increased by 55% in the past 15 years
- Recreational cocaine users are much closer to becoming hooked than they think
- World Bank preparedness group: Next pandemic could cost 'millions of lives, trillions of dollars'
- Marijuana extract helps some kids with epilepsy
- New study links intestinal fungus to alcoholic liver disease
- Burning the midnight oil might also burn out your brain
- Study finds "magic" mushrooms safer than ecstasy, LSD or cocaine
- Children of the State: Texas legislators argue over vaccinating children in foster care
- Pediatricians recommending parents avoid feeding children under age of 1 fruit juice
- The science is not settled and there's no such thing as a safe vaccine
- Is this new Ebola outbreak just more hype?
- Study finds risk of breast cancer increased from drinking small amounts of wine or beer
- Transgender mania: Demand for gender reassignment surgeries is skyrocketing in US
- Legal limbo: The uncertain future of marijuana's medicinal molecule - Cannabidiol
- Why do we fidget?
- Cute aggression? What is that?
- 'Love hormone' Oxytocin could help spread kindness between strangers
- The human brain detects disease in others even before it breaks out
- Tips on overcoming confirmation bias
- Gratitude: How it motivates us to become better people
- 5 insidious phrases sociopaths and narcissists use to undermine your confidence
- Overscheduling kids prevents self-discovery
- Does living with less actually make one happier?
- 7 signs that you are probably smarter than average, no IQ test required
- To understand others, know thyself
- 40 more 'intelligence' genes found
- When your child is a psychopath
- The virtues of boredom
- Lament singing: An ancient tradition that helps people cope with trauma in the modern world
- Meditation and the dark recesses of the mind
- Negative thoughts can harm your health at the DNA level
- Inversion: A rare and crucial skill that nearly all great thinkers use to their advantage
- A crisis hormone? Oxytocin is not just for love and cuddling
- Instagram and Snapchat rate the worst for youngsters' mental health
