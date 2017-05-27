Two persons have been killed by a bolt of lightning in Saptari district on Friday, police said.Police identified the deceased as 25-year-old woman Rubina Chaudhary of Surunga Municipality-4 and 40-year-old man Surendra Mukhiya of Hanumannagar Kankalini Municipality-4 in the district.Both of them died on the spot, according to police.It has been learned that both of them were struck by a thunder bolt while working in their field.