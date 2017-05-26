© The Hill/KJN

Has Nancy Pelosi completely lost her mind? Or does she just have to complain about everything President Trump does? During a press briefing on Thursday, the"I thought it was unusual for the President of the United States to go to Saudi Arabia first. Saudi Arabia!" Pelosi said. "It wasn't even alphabetical. I mean, Saudi Arabia."The Democrat leader contrasted Trump's visit with George W. Bush first visiting Mexico, and Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama visiting Canada first. "Our friends and neighbors," she said. "What was the decision-making process to go to Saudi Arabia first? That is a question that I have," she said.If Trump were to begin visiting foreign countries by alphabetical order, he would first visit Afghanistan, followed by Albania, Algeria, Andorra and Angola.