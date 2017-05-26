Puppet Masters
Pelosi complains Trump not visiting countries in alphabetical order
Kyle Olson
The American Mirror
Fri, 26 May 2017 00:00 UTC
"I thought it was unusual for the President of the United States to go to Saudi Arabia first. Saudi Arabia!" Pelosi said. "It wasn't even alphabetical. I mean, Saudi Arabia."
The Democrat leader contrasted Trump's visit with George W. Bush first visiting Mexico, and Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama visiting Canada first. "Our friends and neighbors," she said. "What was the decision-making process to go to Saudi Arabia first? That is a question that I have," she said.
If Trump were to begin visiting foreign countries by alphabetical order, he would first visit Afghanistan, followed by Albania, Algeria, Andorra and Angola.
Is Nancy Pelosi really advocating for a Sesame Street strategy to boost foreign relations?
Comment: Pelosi is planting doubts...no doubt about it. This was a comment she didn't have to make and she went around the barn to be able to say it.
I'm not afraid of storms, for I'm learning to sail my ship.
- Aeschylus
Ah tes... and ivanka just received hundred million in the last couple of days by them for her contribution to women s affaires ?!?
This is going to fail epically. Almost want to see WW3 just for kicks of looking at a bunch of distracted bumbling idiots when their tech fails...
[Link] So bad: "The European Center for Disease Control state most cases were in patients older than 15 years of age, meaning babies and young...
Ah, yes, Saudi Arabia. Our new best friend in the ME, after Israel, of course. And the US has the nerve to vilify Iran and Syria. What hypocrisy!
