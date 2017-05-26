© The Times of India



A year ago, 38-year-old Noorjahan Akbar Husen used to work at a beauty parlour in Saudi Arabia.She was brutally tortured by her employer as she was forced to work for a 'home service', which was a constant source of humiliation and physical harm.She was told by Indian and Filipino women staying with her that the 'home service' she was supposed to do included sexual favours. It was only her marital status and repeated excuses of ill health that kept her from being sexually exploited.She said she still has bruise marks on her forehead and elbow as souvenirs of those days.Noorjahan, who came back home last October, is one many victims trafficked to Saudi Arabia for the flourishing flesh trade. Two other girls from Hyderabad, who were rescued along with Noorjahan, refused to divulge their pain."I used to see a lot of Hyderabadi girls being brought there. They are shocked when they are forced to go for 'home service'. Inevitably they tortured until they give in," she said, quoting TOI."I was beaten up. My employer would pull my hair and bang my head to the wall. I resisted going for 'home service', but not all do. I have noticed that many Hyderabadi girls get trapped in Saudi," Noorjahan told TOI over phone from Ahmedabad.She and her husband were hoaxed by an agent in Mumbai who assured to provide employment in Riyadh, however, all the promises were in vain. She was isolated from her husband right after landing at the airport."When I resisted to going for 'home service', she (employer) took us to the police station and got cases booked against us saying that we are trying to show Saudi Arabia in bad light," the 38-year-old said, quoting TOI.After being rescued from a heinous trap, Noorjahan does want other girls to fall prey of trafficking.