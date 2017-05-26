Society's Child
Rescued woman: Sexual slavery is part of "home service" in Saudi Arabia
American Herald Tribune
Mon, 20 Feb 2017 16:43 UTC
She was brutally tortured by her employer as she was forced to work for a 'home service', which was a constant source of humiliation and physical harm.
Home service is a byword for the flesh trade in Dammam in Saudi Arabia where she had endured subjugation for several years. Noorjahan's dream of having a better life vanished into thin air when she learnt in Saudi Arabia having sex ('home service') with the master is part of her job.
She was told by Indian and Filipino women staying with her that the 'home service' she was supposed to do included sexual favours. It was only her marital status and repeated excuses of ill health that kept her from being sexually exploited.
"In March 2016, a girl from India's Hyderabad tried to cut her wrist to kill herself after repeated atrocities," recalled Noorjahan. "Humiliation was part of the job as we were treated like animals. I was beaten or dragged by the hair for making even a small protest."
She said she still has bruise marks on her forehead and elbow as souvenirs of those days.
Noorjahan, who came back home last October, is one many victims trafficked to Saudi Arabia for the flourishing flesh trade. Two other girls from Hyderabad, who were rescued along with Noorjahan, refused to divulge their pain.
"I used to see a lot of Hyderabadi girls being brought there. They are shocked when they are forced to go for 'home service'. Inevitably they tortured until they give in," she said, quoting TOI.
According to Noorjahan, rampant torture and enforcement triggered several commitments of suicides by jumping from first and second floor of the building.
"I was beaten up. My employer would pull my hair and bang my head to the wall. I resisted going for 'home service', but not all do. I have noticed that many Hyderabadi girls get trapped in Saudi," Noorjahan told TOI over phone from Ahmedabad.
She and her husband were hoaxed by an agent in Mumbai who assured to provide employment in Riyadh, however, all the promises were in vain. She was isolated from her husband right after landing at the airport.
"When I resisted to going for 'home service', she (employer) took us to the police station and got cases booked against us saying that we are trying to show Saudi Arabia in bad light," the 38-year-old said, quoting TOI.
After being rescued from a heinous trap, Noorjahan does want other girls to fall prey of trafficking.
Saudi Arabia has always been under pressure for women's rights and abuses against them. Last year British Newspaper, the Sun published an article unveiled how sex slaves captured by ISIS terrorists are being sold at sickening auctions in Saudi Arabia.
Reader Comments
Ah, yes, Saudi Arabia. Our new best friend in the ME, after Israel, of course. And the US has the nerve to vilify Iran and Syria. What hypocrisy!
