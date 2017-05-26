Two people have been hospitalised after being attacked by their own dogs in their home.Derbyshire police and paramedics were called to a house in Boythorpe Road, Chesterfield, shortly after 7.20pm last night to reports that a man and a woman had been injured by their dogs.Both were taken to hospital by East Midlands Ambulance Service. Police said the woman is badly injured while the man is in a "less serious" condition.Officers seized three dogs from the house and two will be destroyed. The other animal is being kennelled while investigations continue.Police appealed for anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 942 of May 25.A spokesman said: "Two people have been taken to hospital and three dogs seized after the animals attacked the pair at their home in Chesterfield."They were both taken to hospital for treatment. We have seized three dogs from the house and two will be destroyed."