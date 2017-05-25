© Costas Baltas / Reuters
Former Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos suffered burns to his hands and legs in a bomb attack in his car, according to reports. His driver was also injured in the Athens blast.

Local media outlets reported on social media that the bomb was contained in an envelope, however this has not been confirmed by officials.

Police said the explosion occurred when the car was traveling between Patission and Marnis Street in central Athens at 6:30pm local time, reported local media outlet, Ekathimerini.

Local media didn't confirmed if anyone else was traveling in the car along with Papademos and his driver.