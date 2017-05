© US News Express



Si Chen, also known as 'Cathy Chen' or 'Chunping Ji,' 32, has been charged with conspiracy, money laundering, making false statements on an immigration application, and using a forged passport as part of theThe indictment for her arrest was returned by a federal grand jury on April 27 and was unsealed following her arrest on Tuesday."Federal export laws are designed to protect American interests by preventing the proliferation of technology that may fall into the wrong hands," Acting US Attorney Sandra Brown said . "We will vigorously pursue those who traffic items that could harm our national security if they land in the wrong hands."The indictment alleges that Chen received payment for the illegally exported products through a bank account in China held by a family member."One of HSI's [Homeland Security Investigations] top enforcement priorities is preventing sensitive technology from falling into the hands of those who might seek to harm America or its interests," said Joseph Macias, special agent in charge for HSI Los Angeles."Precious DoD resources are invested in technology, and its theft puts our brave soldiers, marines and airmen at risk," said Chris Hendrickson, Special Agent in Charge, Defense Criminal Investigative Service.