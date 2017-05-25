Nadia Savchenko, a former military helicopter navigator who entered politics after returning home following two years in a Russian jail, says the Justice Ministry is ignoring her request to register her new political movement.Savchenko spoke at a news conference on May 25, exactly a year after she was released in a prisoner exchangeSavchenko had planned to present her new political force, the Sociopolitical Platform of Hope Savchenko. But she said that "the Justice Ministry...without providing any comments or explanations, without answering any appeals, requests, phone calls, has not registered the party."The Justice Ministry did not immediately respond to Savchenko's claim.Lack of registration would prevent Savchenko's political movement from participating in future elections and hurt her chances in a presidential campaign.A recent poll by the Kyiv-based Razumkov Center indicated she would receive just 1 to 2 percent of the vote if the election were held this month.Savchenko says she was abducted by Russia-backed separatists in June 2014 and taken illegally into Russia,Savchenko was elected to parliament on the ticket of former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko's party in 2014 but quit the faction in December 2016 after its leadership criticized her for making a secret visit to separatist-controlled territory in the east. She now holds her seat as an independent.