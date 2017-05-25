On Thursday, units of the Syrian Army, backed by allies, managed to regain full control over Al Bardeh area, located 32 km east of the town of Qaryatein in the eastern countryside of Homs province.Control was also established over Zaqaqiyeh Khalil Mountain, located 6 km east of Al Bardeh area and Al Bassiri village, located 8 km south of Al Bardeh area.Dozens of ISIS terrorists were killed during operations, in addition to destruction of larger quantities of equipment, weapons and ammunition stockpiles.Engineering units of the Syrian Army have already been dispatched to the newly liberated area and are currently dismantling explosive device and mines, left over by ISIS terrorists.Army units are also pursuing the remaining terrorists who are running towards the region of Al Badia.US-made LAWs, Israeli mortar shells, Cobra and B10 missiles were found, in addition to Katyusha rockets, RPG rounds, rocket launchers, protective masks, binoculars, sniper rifles, automatic rifles and large quantities of ammunition.Al Waar is the last district of Homs that remained under terrorist control, following liberation of Homs city by the Syrian Army back in May 2014.However, earlier this year, a ceasefire agreement came in power, according to which, all terrorists and their family members had to leave the district and head towards the jihadist-occupied areas in eastern Aleppo countryside and Idleb.Just this week, the very last terrorists left Al Waar. The authorities have already declared control of the area and maintenance work has already started.