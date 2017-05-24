The fall of the Ottoman Empire, Inca Empire and Ming Dynasty all collapsed during the early 1600's due to a grand solar minimum influencing the societies of the day. The mini ice age brought about crop shortages, famines, nomadic raiders, so the question for our modern society with the onset of the new grand solar minimum beginning now, how will our modern society fair? After all each of the above listed dynasties and empires were at the apex of technology and trade during their times as well.