© Ian Boreham



An amazing video taken from St Agnes Head on Cornwall's north coast has captured the rare sight of what is believed to be a whirling waterspout, spiralling down from the clouds to the sea.The striking phenomena was spotted by avid wildlife watcher Ian Boreham from Newquay who was out enjoying a walk along the cliff tops when he saw the tornado looking formation heading towards the coast.Mr Boreham said that he had seen similar sights in the past, but admitted that it was "quite impressive".He said: "It's something a bit different. I think it is a water funnel or a waterspout."I was at St Agnes Head when I saw it. I am an avid wildlife watcher and put videos up of what I see to share with people in Cornwall what we have around us."I have seen things like the water spout in the past, but it really is quite impressive to see."I watched it as it moved towards the coast, gradually it started to rain which got heavier so I left then."I must have been watching it for a good 20 minutes."