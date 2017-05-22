The 4-foot-by-4-foot sinkhole, first reported by the local municipality, formed on Southern Boulevard directly in front of Mar-a-Lago, in the vicinity of a newly installed water main.
The town says utility crews will likely do exploratory excavation on Monday to determine the cause of the sinkhole.
A 4' x 4' sinkhole has formed on Southern Boulevard directly in front of Mar-a-Lago. It appears to be in the vicinity of the newly installed water main. West Palm Beach Utilities distribution crews have secured the area and will most likely need to do some exploratory excavation today. One lane is closed but the road remains open. Please pay attention to signs.While there were no further details about the geological aberration, and certainly no comment from the White House or Trump, who is currently having dinner with Netanyahu, users on Twitter decided to have some fun with news first noted by the WaPo, and shortly after the sinkhole opened up the jokes started pouring in.
