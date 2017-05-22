© Reuters



The Indigenous leader's message comes amid the ongoing U.S. aggression against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the Syrian Arab Republic.The president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, took to his Twitter platform Saturday, saying thatIn a second tweet, Evo noted that "'the worst disgrace to humanity' is toThe tweets from the Indigenous leader and Bolivian head of state wereMorales has long been outspoken in his denunciations of U.S. imperialism, recently airing his "fear and concern" over the U.S. aggressive campaign in the Korean peninsula and its attack on a Syrian air field.Last month, he remarked in an interview with teleSUR on the unprecedented diplomatic pressure spearheaded by the U.S. against Venezuela through the Organization of American, reminding viewers of late Cuban President Fidel Castro's characterization of the OAS asThe popular Bolivian president also has said that imperialism "constantly conspires and what we are seeing now - economic aggression, economic wars - have resulted in (imperialism) being able to again have geopolitical control in our region."," Morales remarked in an interview with RT in April.