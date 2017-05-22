© Reuters
Bolivian President Evo Morales speaks during an interview in front of a portrait of Ernesto 'Che' Guevara
The Indigenous leader's message comes amid the ongoing U.S. aggression against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the Syrian Arab Republic.

The president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, took to his Twitter platform Saturday, saying that unilateral military interventions by the U.S. are "'the worst disgrace to humanity' to befall a nation."


In a second tweet, Evo noted that "'the worst disgrace to humanity' is to build military bases and (launch) interventions to steal natural resources, violating human rights."


The tweets from the Indigenous leader and Bolivian head of state were meant to address the ongoing intervention in Syria by the United States and a campaign of sabre-rattling aggression against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Morales has long been outspoken in his denunciations of U.S. imperialism, recently airing his "fear and concern" over the U.S. aggressive campaign in the Korean peninsula and its attack on a Syrian air field.

Last month, he remarked in an interview with teleSUR on the unprecedented diplomatic pressure spearheaded by the U.S. against Venezuela through the Organization of American, reminding viewers of late Cuban President Fidel Castro's characterization of the OAS as "the U.S. Ministry of Colonies."

The popular Bolivian president also has said that imperialism "constantly conspires and what we are seeing now - economic aggression, economic wars - have resulted in (imperialism) being able to again have geopolitical control in our region."

"I can't understand (this attitude), any authority must give more thought to humanity, any authority must respect the equality of peoples," Morales remarked in an interview with RT in April.