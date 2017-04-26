Puppet Masters
Bolivia President Morales: US is selfish and conceited over North Korea issues
RT
Wed, 26 Apr 2017 15:41 UTC
"I don't understand how the governments of some countries, the US president, for example, have such a selfish and conceited mindset. Every administration should think of humanity in the first place and respect nation's identity, equality of states," Morales said.
Tensions have been escalating between Washington and Seoul on one side and Pyongyang on the other in recent months.
While the US and its Western allies slammed North Korea over its missile tests, Pyongyang lashed out at Washington over its deployment of the THAAD missile system to South Korea and joint military drills with the South.
Earlier this month, US leader Donald Trump said he had dispatched a powerful "armada" to the waters close to the Korean Peninsula. Pyongyang lambasted the move, saying also that American military presence may lead to a nuclear war breaking out "at any moment."
On the Syrian issue, Morales said the country "has strategic importance for control over the Middle East."
"I'm convinced that 30 percent of the world's hydrocarbon resources are concentrated around Syria. It brings us back in history, when empires under the rule of monarchies divided the resources. Today the empires carry out interventions, using military bases and submarines, in pursuit of the same goal - to gain control over natural resources," Morales said.
In early April, Bolivia was the one to call a closed-door of the UN Security Council after Trump administration ordered missile strikes on Syria's Al Shayrat Airbase in response to the alleged chemical attack in Idlib, blamed by Washington on the Assad government.
However, the US envoy to the UN, Nikki Haley, has rejected the proposal. Her Bolivian counterpart, Sacha Llorenti, also blasted Washington's unilateral decision, accusing it of becoming "the investigator, the prosecutor, [and] the judge."
Morales also spoke on the turbulent political situation in his own region, referring to the anti-government protests in Venezuela as "a coup d'etat, driven by the right."
"I feel sad that the Organization of American States [OAS] keeps on its tradition of coups, which is the primary means of the North American empire," he said.
Anti-government rallies in Venezuela has been going for more than four weeks now, leaving at least 22 people dead.
The opposition demands fresh election, release of jailed activists and autonomy for the opposition-led National Assembly. Although President Nicolas Maduro has agreed to hold elections, the date is yet to be set.
Sometimes people hold a core belief that is very strong. When they are presented with evidence that works against that belief, the new evidence cannot be accepted. It would create a feeling that is extremely uncomfortable, called cognitive dissonance. And because it is so important to protect the core belief, they will rationalize, ignore and even deny anything that doesn't fit in with the core belief.
Continued all I hit was the space bar and it was published? With these tasks I find it strange that there is no mention of identifying the...
I find it interesting that the team involved in the investigations are tasked to: consider the extent to which state and non-state institutions...
bush, clinton and obama have infiltrated our military, our defense and our national security with traitors of other nations. trump is ratcheting...
we already know hillary speaks through trump's children. we already know hillary ordered the strike on syria. for israhell.
Saudi Arabia would not be the acknowledged head chopping misogynistic capital of the world if their people did not accept and endorse this status...
