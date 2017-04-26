The US is among states which have a "selfish and conceited mindset" regarding the North Korean issue, Bolivian President Evo Morales has told RT in an exclusive interview. He also noted that Syria is crucial for gaining control over the Middle East.Tensions have been escalating between Washington and Seoul on one side and Pyongyang on the other in recent months.While the US and its Western allies slammed North Korea over its missile tests, Pyongyang lashed out at Washington over its deployment of the THAAD missile system to South Korea and joint military drills with the South.Earlier this month, US leader Donald Trump said he had dispatched a powerful "armada" to the waters close to the Korean Peninsula. Pyongyang lambasted the move, saying also that American military presence may lead to a nuclear war breaking out "at any moment."On the Syrian issue, Morales said the country "has strategic importance for control over the Middle East."," Morales said.In early April, Bolivia was the one to call a closed-door of the UN Security Council after Trump administration ordered missile strikes on Syria's Al Shayrat Airbase in response to the alleged chemical attack in Idlib, blamed by Washington on the Assad government.However, the US envoy to the UN, Nikki Haley, has rejected the proposal. Her Bolivian counterpart, Sacha Llorenti, also blasted Washington's unilateral decision,.""I feel sad that the Organization of American States [OAS] keeps on its tradition of coups, which is the primary means of the North American empire," he said.Anti-government rallies in Venezuela has been going for more than four weeks now, leaving at least 22 people dead.The opposition demands fresh election, release of jailed activists and autonomy for the opposition-led National Assembly. Although President Nicolas Maduro has agreed to hold elections, the date is yet to be set.