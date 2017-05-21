Question(via interpreter): I would like to hear your opinion on the recent controversy surrounding reports that the US President passed classified information to Russian officials. It was said to be "wholly appropriate." Some people say it is better to share information on fighting international terrorism. You yourself said that we should cooperate more. Will the information that was passed along save Russian lives?



Sergey Lavrov:Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about that in detail at a news conference following his talks in Sochi yesterday. Since you raised the issue again, I can say the following. I sometimes get the impression that many US media outlets work according to a principle which was common in the Soviet Union. Back then people used to joke that the newspaper Pravda [Truth] had no truth in it, and the Izvestia [News] paper has no news in it. I get the impression that many US media operate in the same way.

Regarding the substance of the issue, we do not comment on rumours. We read in your newspapers that the main accusations are centred on the following: allegedly, secrets were divulged regarding terrorists' ability to put "undetectable" explosives into computers, laptops, iPads and so on. If memory serves, maybe one or two months earlier, the Trump administration instituted a laptop ban for passengers from seven Middle Eastern countries, if I am not mistaken, which was directly connected to a terrorist threat. So if you are talking about that, I don't see what the secret is.

