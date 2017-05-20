Putin has generously provided us with some insight into his innermost thoughts on this trending topic. Speaking earlier this week at a news conference alongside Italy's prime minister (the same conference where he "reprimanded" Lavrov for withholding US nuclear codes), Putin casually diagnosed the US political establishment with a fatal case of dangerous stupidity:
It's hard to imagine what these people, who generate such nonsense and rubbish [about Trump's alleged ties to Russia], can dream up next.The US is cannibalizing itself. Let's just hope that whatever reemerges from the American abyss will have some common sense. Hope dies last, as they say.
What surprises me is that they are shaking up the domestic political situation using anti-Russian slogans. Either they don't understand the damage they're doing to their own country, in which case they are simply stupid, or they understand everything, in which case they are dangerous and corrupt.
