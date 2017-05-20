Unprecedented late spring blizzard / winter storm Valerie ripping across the western USA dumping more than three feet of snow. Record snow falls down to Mexican border, traffic stopped, crops being decimated again by high wind, heavy wet snow and cold temperatures. The inter-Tropical Convergence Zone is shifting due to the onset and strengthening of the Mini Ice Age, but the media won't tell you that because they don't want you to alter your lifestyle of take your cash out of savings and investments. Its here and intensifying, you have until 2019 to prepare.