Last night, after the White House dropped a highly-scripted statement 'welcoming' the appointment of former FBI director Mueller as Special Counsel on the "Russia Probe", we questioned whether Trump would offer any other, less-scripted thoughts via Twitter. We now have our answer:Of course, he does seem to have a point that after all the revelations of intentional evidence destruction (remember BleachBit), despite the known existence of a Congressional subpoena, intentional violations of the Federal Records Retention Act, secret Bill Clinton meetings with the Attorney General on Phoenix tarmacs and the passing out of immunity deals "like they were candy" by former FBI Director Comey,