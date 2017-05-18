© Russia Insider



Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is a traitor. During his secretive meeting with Donald Trump last week, Lavrov was provided with thousands of terabytes of top secret information. Victory! Except after Lavrov returned to Moscow, he failed to divulge this super secret information to Putin or Russia's secret services. As you can probably imagine, Putin is very upset that Lavrov chose to withhold so many juicy American secrets from him.And today Putin publicly reprimanded Lavrov for betraying the Motherland:Shame on Sergey Lavrov!