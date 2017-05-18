© Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

During the speech, Trump once again lambasted the media, saying, "Look at the way I've been treated lately, especially by the media," adding: "No politician in history... has been treated worse or more unfairly."Following the speech, the commander-in-chief was presented with a ceremonial saber by a young graduate, once he returned to his seat beside Kelly, a live mic picked the Department of Homeland Security Chief saying, "Use that on the press, sir, use that on the press," to which the president responded, "Yeah," to a grinning Kelly.Trump has routinely attacked the media, both during his campaign and in office, labelling those who criticize him as "fake," "sick," "failing," "the enemy of the American people," and "Among the Worst People I've Ever Met."Trump's remarks also came as a Democratic Congressman in the US House of Representatives called for his impeachment and Minority members called for a special committee to investigate allegations of Russian involvement in US elections, purported ties to Trump's campaign staff, and accusations that the White House attempted to shut down the ongoing investigations by firing acting Attorney General Sally Yates and FBI Director James Comey.