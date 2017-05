© WhoWhatWhy



One of the most commonly made claims about 'Trumpleak' is that President Trump's supposedly feckless leaking of intelligence information provided to the US by another country will shake that country's confidence in the US's ability to keep its secrets.On the facts of 'Trumpleak' itself this claim is nonsense, and as I have carefully explainedAs a general principle however, even if 'Trumpleak' were as bad as is being alleged - which it isn't - there would be no risk of any country that shares intelligence with the US walking away in a huff and in future refusing to share intelligence with the US(made for example today by both the Financial Times and the Guardian The reason for this is because the US's worldwide intelligence operation dwarf those of every other country with which it is allied. Not one of these countries - not Britain with MI6 and GCHQ, not Israel with Mossad and Shin Beth, not Germany with the BND - comes close.The only other states which conduct worldwide intelligence operations at a level somewhat approximating to those of the US are the US's two Great Power adversaries: China and Russia. Even their intelligence gathering operations almost certainly do not match the extent or scope of those of the US. This is in part becauseWhat that means is that countries like Britain, Israel, Germany and the rest which share intelligence information with the US receive far more intelligence information from the US than they provide to the US or could ever possibly obtain themselves. For that reason if no other however upset or angry with the US these countries become they will never do anything that might jeopardise their intelligence sharing partnership with the US.As everyone in the political and intelligence world knows this isIt is one reason why the US's European allies for example sought in 2013 to assist the US to track down and arrest the NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden.In truth the intelligence agencies of most of the NATO countries allied to the US should be seen less as independent intelligence agencies and more asThough some of the intelligence agencies of the bigger powers within NATO - Britain, France, Germany and Turkey - do retain some degree of operational autonomy and can sometimes act on their own initiative, most of the time their work is so heavily integrated into the much bigger US intelligence operation that after so many decades of such close collaboration they are barely able think of themselves as separate.Lurid talk that Trump's supposed fecklessness with intelligence allegedly jeopardises the US's intelligence relationships with its allies is therefore quite simply not grounded in reality.