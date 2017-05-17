© Sutopo Purwo Nugroho

Rainfall

At least 7 people have died in Indonesia after a period of heavy rain from 11 May caused landslides and floods in several provinces on the islands of Sulawesi, Borneo and Sumatra.Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) spokesman, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, said thatA landslide in Kranggan, Setu District, South Tangerang near Jakarta on 15 May destroyed in 5 houses, damaged 26 and displaced 153 people according to Indonesia's Disaster Management Centre (DMC).DMC also reported that around 35,000 people have been affected by floods in West Kutai regency of East Kalimantan Province on Borneo island. As of 15 May, almost 5,000 homes had been inundated.Flash floods were also reported in Nunukan District, North Kalimantan Province from 15 May. No figures regarding numbers affected are currently available.The heavy rain resulted in flooding in Asahan Regency of North Sumatra on 12 May. Timely evacuations carried out by the local disaster management agency prevented any fatalities or injuries. BNPB reported that over 30 villages and towns have been affected by the floods.A further 113 mm fell rain between 13 and 14 May and 59 mm the next day (14 to 15 May).West Tarakan, Tarakan City, North Kalimantan, recorded 72 mm in 24 hours between 13 to 14 May.