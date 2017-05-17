© Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation / Sputnik
In a message to all participants of the Russia-Islamic World conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin promised support and cooperation to all Islamic countries that are currently fighting terrorism and extremism.

"Today, many Islamic nations face serious challenges, such as the escalation of terrorism and militant extremism, sharp increases in ethnic and religious controversies, of economic and social problems. I would like to emphasize that the Islamic world can fully count on support and assistance from the Russian side," Putin wrote in his telegram, published on the presidential website on Wednesday.

"I am confident that together we can do a lot to strengthen international security and stability, to build a fair, democratic world order that would be free from any form of intolerance, discrimination and dictatorship imposed by force," he added.

The KazanSummit 2017 international economic forum opens in the Russian city of Kazan on Thursday and will continue till Saturday. Ahead of the forum, the strategic vision group for the Russia-Islamic World held its third session in the Chechen capital, Grozny.