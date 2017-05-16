Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli occupation nay opened fire on the Palestinian fishermen fishing off the northern Gaza coast in the early morning. No casualties were reported.However, security sources later on reported that the Israeli navy had kidnapped three fishermen during the operation.The sources identified the fishermen as Mohamed abu-Warda, 27, his brothers Yousef, 22, and Hussein, 14.According to the sources, the Israeli gunships toed Abu-Warda's fishing boats and took them to the port of Ashdod.Last night, the security sources said that the Israeli occupation navy kidnapped the fisherman Mohamed Baker, 22, his cousins Abdullah, 20, and Mohamed Said, 27.Other fishermen said that one of the fishermen kidnapped in the morning might have been wounded in the chest, but there was no information about him because he was kidnapped by the Israeli occupation, which did not issue any statement about the incident.