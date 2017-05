© Damir Sagolj / Reuters 2.1K

With US-North Korea relations at their lowest point, you'd expect Americans would know a thing or two about the nation squaring up to its government. However, a new survey suggests many US citizens cannot even find the state on a map.In March, the US cranked up the war rhetoric when Secretary of State Rex Tillerson admitted on a visit to South Korea that military action against the North was an "option on the table". Now a survey, commissioned by the New York Times, challenged Americans to point to North Korea's position on the globe - and that didn't go very well.Less surprisingly, the survey also found that geographical awareness informed people's stance on US foreign policy.In April US President Donald Trump incorrectly claimed that the USS Carl Vinson was "steaming towards" the Korean Peninsula. It later turned out that the vessel had been traveling in the opposite direction for a planned training event with Australia.Meanwhile, North Korea has threatened to "deal deadly blows" to both the US and South Korea. Kim Jong-un's government has also been carrying out rocket tests amid a significant deterioration in the historically poor relations between both governments.In a YouGov survey earlier this year, 57 percent of the 7,150 US respondents identified North Korea as enemy No.1.