No, we are not referring to James Comey's dismissal (though this too, does reflect a change of mode). Perhaps we should have paid closer attention to Roger Stone, a long-time friend of the President, and his erstwhile campaign manager, who insists, and insists trenchantly, that Trump is his 'own man'. Those who think Trump can be manipulated are mistaken, Stone says. They misread the terrain, and subsequently will find that they are mistaken. No, by 'change of gear', we refer rather, to the Astana-Syria talks.In all the dust kicked up in Washington over Comey, Astana has passed largely unnoticed. But there (Astana), the 'gear change' is substantive and merits close attention. In gist, Trump is willing to let Astana unfold, and to see whether it may lead to a strategic change in the Syrian situation. Two things emerge from this: Firstly, Russia and Iran are being tested by Trump. Ideological prejudices are being suspended for the moment, and both countries will be judged by their actions. (I think both states will stand content with this situation).The second shift of mode, concerns certain (but not all) of Trump's military advisers. The latter have been quite prominent in the formulation of US foreign policy until now. No more (at least in Syria)., who have been mandated to follow up the Astana de-escalation process. And in the recent talks in Astana, unlike before, the US had a senior diplomat attend and observe the talks - an Assistant Secretary of State.Two caveats need to be made: Firstly, that Syrian-led military action (against ISIS and al-Qaida) will not cease, and the ceasefire eventually will likely breakdown.What precipitated this change? Well, as so often with Trump, it seems it was personal contact and chemistry that changed events. Former Indian diplomat, now political commentator, MK Badrakhumar puts it succinctly The White House said the conversation was a "very good one" and the Kremlin was satisfied that it was "businesslike and constructive". It was left to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to add texture to it. He said: "Well, it was a very constructive call that the two presidents had. It was a very, very fulsome call, a lot of detailed exchanges. So we'll see where we go from here."Syria was a principal topic of the conversation. In sum, US-Russia engagement on Syria is resuming. The two presidents focused on "future coordination of Russian and US actions" in Syria. The two countries will jointly seek ways "to stabilize the ceasefire and make it durable and manageable", the Kremlin readout said. There is a hint here of the two militaries cooperating.The Kremlin readout added: "The aim is to create preconditions for launching a real settlement process in Syria.""The notion of turning the 'old' safe zones notion into the de-escalation framework, I understand was Tillerson's, but it was President Putin who seized the opportunity to turn it into a political framework - and to engage the Americans.The freed-up Syrian army, buttressed with embedded Russian ground forces, now aims to take the eastern dessert area of Syria. The focus here, is not so much Raqa'a per se, but the need to begin normalising the Syrian state. The latter needs income. It cannot rely perpetually on Russia and Iran to fund it:So how might all this work in the regional context? Firstly, Russia has induced both Turkey and Iran to be guarantors of the de-escalation agreement, with Russia effectively becoming its pivot, situated neatly in the middle, as the principal co-ordinator with the White House. Both Iran (however much the 'Syrian' opposition groups may huff and puff at Iran's guarantor status), and Turkey, are clearly essential to this political plan.The next stage is to operationalise this outline plan (to more closely define the de-escalation zones). No doubt there will be an attempt to oust Iran from the de-escalation process and attempts, as President Assad has warned, by parties who will do everything they can to sabotage the success of the 'de-escalation' plan.In respect to Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states, it seems possible that Mohammad bin Salman may prove to be one of those whom Roger Stone described as prone to misreading the Trump map, when the former chose dramatically to escalate the rhetoric - promising to carry 'the war' against Iran into Iranian territory - in advance of Trump's visit to the kingdom.I have been told (though unconfirmed) that the order to renew the waiver on secondary sanctions on Iran may have already been signed by the President. Bin Salman may have thought that he had won over President Trump at his Oval Office meeting, but as Stone notes,So, it seems that Trump has shifted: from projecting the narrative of 'America the Strong', to using that narrative for the purpose of making peace. For in Oslo, too, America's representatives have quietly been sitting down with their North Korean counterparts to talk de-confliction.