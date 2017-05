© marcus.volke / Facebook

Brisbane police thought they had come across a "halloween prank" when they found an Australian man 'cooking' his dead wife's feet in a pot after he allegedly killed her.An inquest into the death of Mayang Prasetyo, a pre-operation transgender sex worker, was told that police encountered a particularly gruesome scene when they visited the couple's apartment."Yeah, I've got a bit of a problem. Umm, I was cooking on my stove. It's an electric stove and the stock boiled over, dripped down and umm, got in the oven," Volke explained in a call which was released following the murder."And it basically made this big bang and then all my power turned off. Does it sound like something you'd be able to fix today?"The tradesman got the power back online but alerted the building manager over bottles of bleach, rubbish bags and a foul stench in the apartment. The manager then contacted police.Prasetyo, originally from Indonesia, and Volke had both been working in Australia as escorts.The Courier Mail report that the couple married while they were living in Denmark in 2013 before moving to Bali and eventually Brisbane. Volke's family, who live close to Melbourne, were reportedly not aware of his wife or his profession.The inquest heard that Volke went to a doctor for anxiety, depression and a sleep disorder two weeks before the murder. The coroner is expected to make a final ruling on the case later this month.