Employees at the store then tackled the suspect and held him down until police arrived, Estacada Fire said.

A man reportedly covered in blood, holding a knife and carrying what appeared to be a human head walked into an Estacada grocery store and stabbed an employee Sunday afternoon, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.The suspect is in custody.The man, who has not been identified, walked into Estacada Thriftway Harvest Market at around 2:15 p.m."I was watching the basketball game and I heard all these sirens go by," said Larry Cutler, who lives by the store. "So I opened up the window and I seen all these cops flying in and all the ambulances. I seen one person get carried out on a stretcher."Once inside, he stabbed a store employee, who was flown to a hospital, according to Sandy Police. The condition of the employee, who was airlifted to a hospital, was not immediately known.The suspect was taken to a hospital after being brought into custody.At 2:35 p.m., a 911 caller reported finding a woman who appeared to be dead inside a home in the 25000 block of Elwood Road in Colton, about 10 miles from the store. Deputies arrived at the home and located a body."We believe that the adult female is connected with the suspect," said Sgt. Nate Thompson of the Clackamas County sheriff's office.Investigators determined the death occurred at the Elwood Road home. They believe the man who walked into the Estacada store and attacked the employee is the suspect. They say there is no threat to the public at this time.An investigation is ongoing.