North Korea has launched an "unidentified projectile" that is believed to be a ballistic missile, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff has said. The exact nature of the projectile was not immediately clear, South Korean military officials told Reuters and Yonhap by telephone. Chief Japanese Cabinet Secretary, Yoshihide Suga, called the latest test a violation of UN resolutions as he and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe condemned the move and issued a strong protest over North Korea's actions.North Korea's alleged ballistic missile test is the country's first since South Korea elected Moon Jae-in as their new president.. The reported launch comes amid rising tensions in the region and a US military buildup in response to the North Korean nuclear and ballistic threat. In an attempt to deter Pyongyang from more nuclear and missile tests, the. Last month, Washington also positioned elements of the THAAD anti-missile system on the Peninsula.While military option against North Korea remains on the table, Washington is also pursuing diplomatic channels to address the issue. In particular, the US has persuaded China to apply more pressure on its communist neighbor. China and Russia have condemned North Korea's missile and nuclear tests, but both countries insist on resuming the stalled six-party talks initiative to solve Pyongyang's nuclear issue. The US meanwhile, has been threatening the North Korea with additional sanctions. On Friday,"It will be only a laughing stock of the international community that with hysteria about sanctions, the US has mistaken even ordinary restaurants run by the DPRK abroad for nuke or ballistic rocket manufacturers," the statement from the North Korean UN mission carried by KCNA said, ridiculing Washington's push for further sanctions.