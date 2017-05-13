© Kenan Gurbuz/Reuters



Mugla Deputy Governor Kamil Koten told Anadolu Agency that the death toll in the accident increased to 23 when three bodies trapped under the vehicle were taken out. Koten said 11 people had been injured.The bus was heading to Marmaris from the Buca district of the western province of Izmir for a one-day trip when the driver lost control of the vehicle in the Sakagecidi region and the bus tumbled down a cliff.Ambulances, fire department and teams from Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) were dispatched to the scene.Cicek said.Marmaris Mayor Ali Acar also said that "the situation is dire. A high number of people were killed. I think that the accident was a result of driver failure."Marmaris is one of the country's main resorts on the Mediterranean, and a popular weekend destination for many Turks as temperatures climb.