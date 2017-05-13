© Iain Ballantyne

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has told the Arctic Council in Alaska,"Russia is doing and will do a lot to make sure the Arctic develops as a territory of peace, stability and cooperation," Lavrov said speaking at the council's meeting in Fairbanks, Alaska. "There is no potential for any conflict here. International law makes it possible to reliably ensure the national interests of all Arctic states in our common region," he emphasized.Lavrov said"As the largest Arctic power, we continue to contribute to enhancing the region's stability [in regards to] to global challenges, implementing the agenda approved by the UN General Assembly for the period until 2030."The Arctic Council, formed in 1996 to co-ordinate international efforts for sustainable development in the Arctic territories, does not typically discuss military or security issues. However, Lavrov lamented the suspension of high-level military talks between defence officials of the Arctic states.he said.Among the delegates present were representatives of Sweden, Finland, Russia, Iceland, Denmark, Norway, Canada and the United States - with State Secretary Rex Tillerson transferring the two-year rotating Arctic Council chairmanship to the Finnish FM Timo Soini.Tillerson said the Council has proven to be an indispensable forum in which the Arctic states can pursue cooperation, but added: "We are appreciative that each of you has an important point of view... (but) We are going to make the right decision for the United States.""I promise to take measures that will make it more comfortable for representatives of the indigenous peoples of Russia to participate in the work of the Arctic Council," Lavrov said, noting that all native peoples should have a more active role in the Arctic Council.This, according to Lavrov, has the potential to boost mutually beneficial economic ties.