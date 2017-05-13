The new release of 30,000 cubic feet per second over the still damaged Oroville Dam spillway, is to drop lake levels enough to last through the dry season so the California Department of Water Resources can begin rebuilding the main spillway.This in my opinion will be hampered and delayed by unseasonable storms that roll in from the Pacific as the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone shifts due to the intensification of the new mini ice age.There is a direct correlation for the Sacramento River rising at the beginning of mini ice ages, and overall as our planet transits to 2019 we will experience global crop losses.