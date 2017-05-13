© AP



It's a Big Apple horror movie, with a bunch of sequels.The city's public-corpse count rose to four in just four days on Friday morning — with cops discovering a poor soul on the ­subway.The body of Robert Jones, 57, was found on an A train in Brooklyn at about 7:50 a.m. in the Jay Street-Metrotech station.Northbound A, C, and F trains all wound up being delayed and rerouted due to the grim discovery while the NYPD investigated.Service resumed at about 8:45 a.m., officials said.Divers were spotted conducting searches in The Pond Friday afternoon, which officials said were just precautionary.Cops say the deaths are not related.At least one of the bodies was said to be that of a homeless man.