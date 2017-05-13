SOTT Radio
is live in:
is live in:
ON AIR
Role Models: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Society's Child
Fourth corpse in four days found in NYC
Danielle Furfaro and Chris Perez
New York Post
Fri, 12 May 2017 15:00 UTC
New York Post
Fri, 12 May 2017 15:00 UTC
The city's public-corpse count rose to four in just four days on Friday morning — with cops discovering a poor soul on the subway.
The body of Robert Jones, 57, was found on an A train in Brooklyn at about 7:50 a.m. in the Jay Street-Metrotech station.
Northbound A, C, and F trains all wound up being delayed and rerouted due to the grim discovery while the NYPD investigated.
Service resumed at about 8:45 a.m., officials said.
Authorities plucked two badly decomposed bodies from the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir and The Pond in Central Park on Tuesday and Wednesday — and cut down another that was found hanging in Riverside Park.
Divers were spotted conducting searches in The Pond Friday afternoon, which officials said were just precautionary.
Cops say the deaths are not related.
At least one of the bodies was said to be that of a homeless man.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
SOTT Radio is live in:
ON AIR
Role Models: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Latest News
- The ancient power of mantra chanting validated by modern science
- Beleaguered head of NYC prisons resigned following a series of scandals
- Big Pharma supporter Senator Richard Pan is bashing parents in Australia
- Watergate redux or 'Deep State' coup?
- The secret to crushing your anxiety? Strengthening your vagus nerve
- How learning to read changes your brain
- The medician properties of fenugreek
- Canada forces missed targets in Iraq 17 times
- Report: Bomb manual found on German officer probed for plotting hate crime
- Egyptian archaeologists discover 17 mostly intact mummies in catacombs
- Zimbabwean President Mugabe not sleeping through meetings, just 'resting his eyes'
- Fourth corpse in four days found in NYC
- Julia Ward Howe's 1870 Mother's Day proclamation
- Teen girl in critical condition after being shot by both her father and brother in attempted honor killing
- Goodbye Comey: 'A long-dwelling swamp creature cannot drain the swamp'
- Mining in Alaska may return as EPA reverses Obama-era regulations
- Parents seek DNA tests after sperm bank doctor uses his own samples to impregnate them
- Former NYPD cop gets 15 months for pimping hundreds of women to NY's elite
- Repeat after us: 'Putin has hacked every US election since 1789'
- Vandals smash Catholic & Jewish headstones in Rome's landmark cemetery
- Watergate redux or 'Deep State' coup?
- Canada forces missed targets in Iraq 17 times
- Goodbye Comey: 'A long-dwelling swamp creature cannot drain the swamp'
- Repeat after us: 'Putin has hacked every US election since 1789'
- Who is igniting the Saudi-Iranian conflict?
- Channel 4 reporter says Theresa May 'refusing to take press questions she hasn't pre-approved'
- New South Korean leader seeks 'constructive role' from Putin on tensions with North
- Boris Johnson paranoid over 'possible Russian interference' in the upcoming general election
- Joulani's Tahrir Al Sham declares jihad against Erdogan's 'First Corps'
- Palestinian Official: Israel will soon negotiate with hunger strikers
- The End Of Japan's Pacifist Policy
- News reports China moved cutting-edge AWACS planes near disputed S. China Sea islands
- Hanan Ashrawi: Maybe it's time to stop Zionizing Palestinians and start de-Zionizing Israel
- Jeremy Corbyn: 'I'm no pacifist,' but Britain's 'bomb first, talk later' policy must end
- Killary minions cooked up 'blame Russia' plan 'within 24 hours' of election defeat
- Lavrov spells it out: Era of Western lecturing is long over
- Trump's lawyers say in letter no business ties to Russia, liberal left goes wild about the phrase 'with few exceptions'
- Dommage, Monsieur Poroshenko! 'Macron doesn't care about Ukraine!'
- Putin: Palestine and Israel peaceful coexistence essential for regional security
- Labour party will block sale of weapons to repressive regimes if it wins election
- Beleaguered head of NYC prisons resigned following a series of scandals
- Report: Bomb manual found on German officer probed for plotting hate crime
- Zimbabwean President Mugabe not sleeping through meetings, just 'resting his eyes'
- Fourth corpse in four days found in NYC
- Teen girl in critical condition after being shot by both her father and brother in attempted honor killing
- Parents seek DNA tests after sperm bank doctor uses his own samples to impregnate them
- Former NYPD cop gets 15 months for pimping hundreds of women to NY's elite
- Vandals smash Catholic & Jewish headstones in Rome's landmark cemetery
- Lee Baca former National Sheriff of the Year sentenced to 3 years for massive conspiracy
- Tennessee governor signs bill banning abortions after 20 weeks
- Poll: UK voters love Labour's manifesto, but not enough to vote Corbyn
- HRW director for Israel & Palestine barred from entering Bahrain over 'support of BDS movement'
- Fox News host Roginsky speaks Russian on air in outburst to 'potential Russian overlords'
- Norway's largest trade union votes to boycott Israel over Palestine
- Disabled woman's service dog gets her barred from Virgin Atlantic airport lounge
- Prosecutors and defense file appeals Sweden Facebook rape case
- Refugee kills 20 wounded Syrian soldiers, jailed in Austria
- Over 80% of Russians approve of President Putin's work, the government not so much
- Marines who share nude photos will be sacked, says new memo
- More airline hijinks: Virgin boots disabled woman out of their lounge for having a service dog
- Egyptian archaeologists discover 17 mostly intact mummies in catacombs
- Julia Ward Howe's 1870 Mother's Day proclamation
- New dinosaur fossil so well-preserved it looks like a statue - paleontologists say it's 'rare as winning the lottery'
- Taprobane - The Indian impact event you never heard of
- Messages in cord: Newly discovered artifacts give clues to the writing system of the Inca Empire
- Declassified files show US effort to end mass killings in Argentina stymied by Henry Kissinger
- Archaeologists stumble upon 16th century coins stashed in ivory chess figure
- 'Baby dragon' embryo cracks 20-year giant bird-like dinosaur mystery
- The humble stirrup gave rise to the Mongol empire
- What really happened in the 1989 Tiananmen Square "Massacre"
- 3 out of 4 German soldiers were killed by Soviet army during WWII
- Victory is meaningless without the victor's benevolence: Russian priest tells story of largest German WW2 cemetery in Russia
- Russian MoD publishes one-of-a kind WWII archive videos
- 80 years on: Hindenburg disaster theories detailed in declassified FBI records
- Russia declassifies secret report on horrifying Nazi crimes in wartime Ukraine
- Merck's president led secret biowarfare program - influencing experiments on Americans
- 3,000yo hoard of Bronze Age axe heads uncovered in Norwegian field - find considered 'spectacular'
- The deep history of US and Britain's never-ending Cold War on Russia
- Arnon Milchan: The movie producer involved in an Israeli nuclear smuggling ring
- Newly identified dinosaur is earliest titanosaur on record
- How learning to read changes your brain
- Stephen Hawking among 33 scientists on offensive against critics of popular universe origin inflation theory
- Ransomware virus infests 75,000 computers across 99 countries
- Leading hospital 'superbugs' date back 450 million years ago, well before the age of dinosaurs
- NASA analysis of Tropical Cyclone Donna's extreme rainfall
- Proximity of supernovas may cause mass extinctions
- Human sense of smell is more acute than most people think
- Scientists discover massive landforms under Antarctic ice sheet
- Emotion reading: Technology that claims to spot criminals Before they act
- Chinese professor defends criminal facial-recognition study after Google scoffing
- GOES-16 weather satellite captures lightning activity across U.S.
- Mathematics does not rule out 2 dimensions of time
- See the Full 'Flower Moon' rise tonight
- Death by asteroid may come in unexpected ways - from gusting winds and shock waves
- Experts: Massive sinkholes are now appearing in the wrong places
- What lightning does to rock quantified
- NASA footage captures sun shooting giant strands of plasma (VIDEO)
- Stunning! Hubble image captures hundreds of galaxies 6 billion light-years away
- Homo naledi, a newly added species to human family tree may have lived alongside our early ancestors
- Turning chicken poop and weeds into biofuel
- Mining in Alaska may return as EPA reverses Obama-era regulations
- 3 pit bulls savage pet owner and kill his dog in Los Angeles
- Dead fin whale discovered in Commencement Bay, Washington
- 6 killed in lightning strikes across Odisha, India
- 3,000 Alaska earthquakes already this month; 'marked increase' say seismologists
- Satellites capture rapid movement of Arctic glacier
- As temperatures rise, sun halo appears in Hong Kong sky
- Intense hailstorm in United Arab Emirates cracks car windscreens
- Enormous 71 ft carcass origins cause utter confusion in Indonesia (VIDEO & PHOTOS)
- Demon dog: Killer rottweiler mauls owner to death then eats his flesh in Haryana, India
- Stunning halo seen around the sun in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- @NPR bungles sea level rise story
- Strange banging noises heard throughout Abergavenny, Wales
- Magnitude 6.2 subduction zone earthquake strikes El Salvador
- Once dry waterfalls are flowing again in California's Yosemite National Park due to record snowfall
- Record-breaking snowstorm puts an end to California's 'super bloom'
- Rare May snowfall in Oslo beats 50 year old record; 40 cm (15 inches) of snow
- Shallow 6.2-magnitude quake registered off the coast of El Salvador
- Freak hailstorm hits Koolyanobbing, Western Australia
- Dead minke whale found on beach in Alnmouth, UK
- Comet Johnson joins the ranks of visible comets
- Meteor fireball filmed streaking over South Florida
- Bright light seen shooting across Wellington's night sky
- Loud, mysterious bang leads New South Wales residents to look toward the heavens
- Beach camera films bright meteor fireball over Dawlish, UK
- Bright meteor with house-shaking sound reported over Queensland, Australia
- Meteor seen shooting across North Carolina sky
- Trail of meteor fireball captured on camera over Plymouth, UK
- Meteor fireball captured over Rome, Italy
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Southern California skies
- Lyrid meteor shower to peak April 22
- April 2017: The month of 4 visible comets - Comet PanSTARRS (C/2015 ER61) brightens overnight
- Close pass by asteroid 2017 GM
- Social media lights up over meteor fireball in the night sky over Florida
- Huge 'potentially hazardous' asteroid hurtling towards Earth on April 19th
- Meteor fireball reported streaking across British Columbia; second in 2 weeks
- April Fools' Day comet, closest pass to Earth on record
- Another comet brightens and now visible in the Northern hemisphere
- Green comet flyby on April 1st
- Meteor fireball reported over Northeast U.S.
- Big Pharma supporter Senator Richard Pan is bashing parents in Australia
- The medician properties of fenugreek
- Are vaccines to blame for infectious disease outbreaks?
- When evidence says no, but doctors say yes
- Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated pilot study: Early vaccination sees exponential increase in chronic disorders
- A dangerous mix of opioids called 'gray death' is causing overdoses across the US
- Another blow to 'vaccine science' - study suggests unvaccinated children are healthier
- Paying the ultimate price: Has western medicine completely botched painkillers?
- Seeing the light: Sun Deficiency is killing people
- Measles hysteria hits Minnesota: 51 cases cause authorities seek $5 million to address the issue
- WHO declares new Ebola epidemic after three people die in Democratic Republic of Congo
- A 'hanging offense': Boston Herald dehumanizes parents who debate vaccines
- Médecins Sans Frontières: Nigeria fighting worst meningitis C outbreak since 2008
- Exercise for aging muscles
- Why all the hysteria? The month of May used to be measles season years ago
- Breaking up the 8 hour workday increases productivity
- Yes, adults can sue vaccine companies for damage from adult vaccines
- 18,000 lawsuits pile up against Big Pharma blockbuster drug, Xarelto
- Antioxidants in Ginkgo Biloba protect the nervous system from heavy metal damage
- The link between gut bacteria, chronic fatigue and Parkinson's
- The ancient power of mantra chanting validated by modern science
- The secret to crushing your anxiety? Strengthening your vagus nerve
- After 62 years of marriage, Texas couple dies together while holding hands
- Conversations on parenting in dark times
- Psychological Medicine Journal: Yoga helps depression
- "Mom Brain": Why it's good for mothers and babies
- Flexible thinkers: Bilingual speakers think about time differently than monolinguals
- Structure and simplicity: Why your brain loves those to-do lists
- Can you feel your heartbeat? You might be better at perceiving others' emotions
- Creative people may process reality differently
- Generating positive momentum to change your life one small step at a time
- What makes a good life? Lessons from the longest study on happiness - Robert Waldinger
- This simple game helps reduce traumatic memory by 62%
- Good news for worrywarts: Fretting could be beneficial if used as a motivator for healthy behavior
- Study finds psychopathic personalities gravitate to business and economic degrees
- Listening to your heart (beat) can help you become more empathetic
- The secret to honesty revealed: it feels better
- Embracing vulnerability is the most powerful yoga
- 11 important steps for raising awareness and consciousness
- Jon Rappoport: The free and independent individual
- US military's declassified files: Instructions on how to photograph UFO's
- Contractors claim bizarre events at home where killer Ted Bundy grew up
- Kansas Pastor was assessing woman for demonic possession days before she decapitated ex-boyfriend's mother
- Meet some of India's most serious UFO researchers
- Mothman-type creature reported in Chicago, Illinois
- Ipswich city security camera captures strange light in sky
- U.F.O. sightings are on the rise and this book proves it
- After a cancelled TED talk, former CIA physicist exposes the reality of remote viewing
- Italian man granted divorce after claiming wife 'possessed by devil'
- Strange, loud 'siren or vacuum' sound recorded in Monument, Colorado
- Canadian UFO survey: Seven First Nations among those reporting mysterious lights in 2016
- Tom DeLonge of Blink 182 on why UFO research just might save mankind
- Alien-obsessed Brazilian student disappears, leaving behind room full of strange writings (VIDEO)
- Elon Musk: "If there are super intelligent aliens, they're probably already observing us"
- From lights in the sky to 'little people': Seeking the supernatural in Western Alaska
- Two UFO experts say California is the top state with most UFO sightings
- Prominent Ufologist Stanton Friedman: 'Aliens are here and will quarantine us'
- UFO reported in Gulf of Mexico: OSV engineer and 4 others saw large craft hovering near rig
- Missing 411: How 1,600 people went missing from public lands without a trace
- Linda Moulton Howe interview with UFO whistleblower: Ex-US Naval officer 'saw entrance to secret alien base in Antarctica'
- Mark Steel: Labour's leaked manifesto proves it's stuck in the 1970s, unlike those ultra-modern Tories who love fox hunting
- Watch Russia's fearsome new Navy Seals in training (VIDEO)
- Putin to CBS reporter: You ask ridiculous questions
- Man arrested at airport with a backpack full of snakes, frogs and lizards
- Duke of Edinburgh retires to spend more time on racism
- Earth wishing for just one passing meteor to hit!
- Feline fatale: Police respond to report of cat in tree 'armed with gun'
- Iran patiently explains to the US why Persian ships operate in the Persian Gulf
- If you're looking for the SHTF look: Nordstrom is selling a pair of dirty jeans for $425 — and people are furious
- Breaking: Putin wins French presidential election, promises to annex baguettes
- Russian warplanes are terrorizing international airspace!
- Fish Finger for MP: Breaded finger of cod running against Lib Dem leader Tim Farron in June election
- American geographical knowledge needs to improve before dropping bombs!
- France cancels election!!! Media crowns Putin next French Emperor
- Saskatchewan ranchers surprised to find cattle herd following behind beaver
- North Korea unveils latest secret weapon - stealth bomber
- 'Hand of the Kremlin'? Out of 11 French Presidential Candidates, 7 'Pro-Putin'
- April the giraffe gives birth as massive global audience watches live (VIDEO)
- Reasonable request for impartial investigation into Idlib gas attack shows why Russia and Iran are so dangerous
- Libor-fixing scandal will be ignored without delay, pledges government
Quote of the Day
Our scientific power has outrun our spiritual power. We have guided missiles and misguided men.
- Martin Luther King, Jr.
Recent Comments
Never underestimate the ego of a psychopath.
Ha, ha, ha, ha LOL Mrs. Robinson, what are you trying to tell us , that all interviews are staged ? Welcome to the real world +1
Ahhh... and comprehension is even more difficult a challenge...
Canadian armed forces are pathetic and laughable. And it makes me proud!
Love is not allowed in a family of psychopaths.
Fourth corpse in four days found in NYCIt's a Big Apple horror movie, with a bunch of sequels. The city's public-corpse count rose to four in just four days on Friday morning — with cops discovering a poor soul on the subway. The body...