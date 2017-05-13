© AP
Medical examiner investigators remove a body found in a pond in Central Park, May 10, in New York.
It's a Big Apple horror movie, with a bunch of sequels.

The city's public-corpse count rose to four in just four days on Friday morning — with cops discovering a poor soul on the ­subway.

The body of Robert Jones, 57, was found on an A train in Brooklyn at about 7:50 a.m. in the Jay Street-Metrotech station.

Northbound A, C, and F trains all wound up being delayed and rerouted due to the grim discovery while the NYPD investigated.

Service resumed at about 8:45 a.m., officials said.

Authorities plucked two badly decomposed bodies from the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir and The Pond in Central Park on Tuesday and Wednesday — and cut down another that was found hanging in Riverside Park.

Divers were spotted conducting searches in The Pond Friday afternoon, which officials said were just precautionary.

Cops say the deaths are not related.

At least one of the bodies was said to be that of a homeless man.