Russian hackers targeted the 2008 Barack Obama campaign and U.S. government officials as far back as 2007 and have continued to attack them since they left their government jobs, according to a new report scheduled for release Friday.

Newsweek reports that Russia hacked the 2008 Obama campaign. Why stop there?For those who thought that Manic Russia Hysteria was going away: Think again.According to the degenerates at Newsweek, Putin has been hacking US elections long before his KGB sleeper agent Donald Trump rose to power:Wow—and which spy agencies have confirmed this?None. This hot scoop is from a "draft report" published by "Area 1 Security, a Redwood City, California, company founded by former National Security Agency veterans".A draft issued by a private company? This can mean only one thing:Why stop there? As usual, the US media is not giving Putin enough credit.Ever wonder how FDR contracted polio? Or how Washington won a landslide victory in 1789? You guessed it: