British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson thinks there is a good chance that Russia will likely interfere in the forthcoming British general election.In an interview with The Telegraph newspaper, which was published on Saturday, Johnson said Russian President Vladimir Putin would be happy to see Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Labour Party, winning the election.He also "expressed fears" that the Russian president wants to undermine confidence in democracy and completely distort the entire democratic process and even went as far as to accuse Putin of being behind hacking of Emmanuel Macron's emails, right before the latter was recently elected as the President of France.The new round of British general election is scheduled to take place on the 8th of June.On Friday, electronic sector of the British healthcare system was devastated by the massive ransomware attack that has since affected computers in hundreds of banks, institutions and government bodies in at least 99 countries worldwide.The attackers also targeted Russia, with computers of the Russian Interior Ministry being hacked as well.